Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,227 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7,159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,519,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.