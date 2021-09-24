Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Avista by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Avista by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $39.06 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

