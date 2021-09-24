Van ECK Associates Corp Has $356,000 Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

