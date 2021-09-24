Van ECK Associates Corp Has $385,000 Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRN. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

