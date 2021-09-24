Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,336 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $13,540,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 696.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.