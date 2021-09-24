Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.