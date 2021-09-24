VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.01% of VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 3,582.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $137.48.

