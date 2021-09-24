Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $321.56 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.38 and its 200 day moving average is $309.35.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.