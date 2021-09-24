Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,542,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,446,000 after purchasing an additional 137,161 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 196.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 616,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 408,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 165,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

