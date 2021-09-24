Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 7,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,725. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

