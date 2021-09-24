Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.88. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $298.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.21. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

