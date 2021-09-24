Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vera Bradley worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

