Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.
NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.56. 6,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $52.70.
In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
