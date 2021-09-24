Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.56. 6,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

