Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

VERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

VERI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,955. Veritone has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

