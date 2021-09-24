Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

VERI opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $821.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

