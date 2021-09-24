Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,357. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

