Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

VRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 34,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

