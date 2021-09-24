Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for approximately 5.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Vista Outdoor worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,632,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 1,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,428. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.