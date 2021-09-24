Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

VTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,201.80. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

