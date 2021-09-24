Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

VVNT stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

