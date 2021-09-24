VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 75,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 426,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $30,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $11,989,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

