Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

