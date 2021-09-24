VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $208,084.82 and approximately $264.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00126909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044195 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

