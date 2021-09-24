W Green Pay Price Hits $0.0979 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $20,975.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00126084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044307 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

