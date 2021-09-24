W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives $67.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after acquiring an additional 940,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 48.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter worth $468,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRA remained flat at $$69.99 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.