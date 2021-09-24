Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 996 ($13.01). Approximately 199,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 303,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($12.96).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,000.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 843.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

