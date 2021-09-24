Water Intelligence (OTC:WTLLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Water Intelligence (OTC:WTLLF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Water Intelligence stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Water Intelligence has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence Plc engages in the provision of water leak detection equipment and remediation services. It operates through the following segments: Franchise Royalty Income; Franchise Related Activities; U.S. Corporate Operated Locations; and International Corporate Operated Locations. The Franchise Related Activities segment includes product and equipment sales and business-to-business sales.

