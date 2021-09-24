Water Intelligence (OTC:WTLLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Water Intelligence (OTC:WTLLF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Water Intelligence stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Water Intelligence has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $16.89.
Water Intelligence Company Profile
