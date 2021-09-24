Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $20.66 million and $459,327.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00148360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.90 or 0.99922052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.11 or 0.06854186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.09 or 0.00779455 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

