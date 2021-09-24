Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $20.66 million and $459,327.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

