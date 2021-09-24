Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,310,000 after buying an additional 685,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,166,000 after buying an additional 365,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

