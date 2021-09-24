Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $858,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NUVA opened at $62.84 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,143.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

