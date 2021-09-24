Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA opened at $62.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,143.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.