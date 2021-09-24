Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 252 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.