Webflix Token Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $173,042.40 and approximately $235.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webflix Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00055976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00126805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Webflix Token Coin Trading



