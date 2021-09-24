Wedbush Trims Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Target Price to $32.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an in-line rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $43,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

