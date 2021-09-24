Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2021 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2021 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/10/2021 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

8/5/2021 – Amgen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/4/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $238.00 to $234.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Amgen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.10. 34,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,313. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 94.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

