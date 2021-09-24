Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:
- 9/23/2021 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/19/2021 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 9/10/2021 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Amgen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 8/4/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $238.00 to $234.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Amgen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
AMGN stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.10. 34,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,313. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 94.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.