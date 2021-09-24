Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Mills (GIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) recently:

9/24/2021 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

9/13/2021 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

General Mills stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 160,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,554. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

