Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,753 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Welltower were worth $42,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 381.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after buying an additional 1,224,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 267.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $85.74 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.