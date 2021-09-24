Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Welltower worth $356,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.