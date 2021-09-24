Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

