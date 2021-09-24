Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX opened at $50.90 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

