Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE AGO opened at $47.65 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.