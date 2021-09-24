Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $45,328,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $40,016,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $257.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $1,706,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,119 shares of company stock worth $20,188,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

