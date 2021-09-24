Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 346 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $144.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

