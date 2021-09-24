Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 346 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $144.84.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
