Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,179 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

