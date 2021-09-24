Westpac Banking Corp Sells 44,853 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,853 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $67,913,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Zendesk stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.87 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

