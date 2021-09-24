Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,808 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

