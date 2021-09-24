Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.20.

WCP stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

