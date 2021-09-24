Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $10.19. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 609,939 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

