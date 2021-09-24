Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $228.00

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 716714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.91 million and a P/E ratio of 33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.